MDA partners should oppose MeECL privatisation: Ardent

SHILLONG, May 20: Former Nongkrem legislator, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, has suggested that partners of the MDA Government should issue an ultimatum stating that the idea of privatisation of the MeECL, partly or wholly, should be dropped altogether.

“This is also a reminder to those who are in the helm of affairs that they are answerable to the people and cannot fool them,” Basaiawmoit stated in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Stating that of late MeECL has been in the news continuously for all the wrong reasons, he said that political parties supporting the government have expressed their feelings about the present state of affairs of the corporation.

According to him, this has compelled the state government to put on hold its decision to hand over the management of 56 sub-stations to M/S Broadcasting Engineering Consultants Corporation Limited (BECIL).

“However, it remains to be seen whether the steps taken by the government were only to appease various stakeholders or a sincere attempt to address the problem. No matter what happens, the issue would not have lingered on for so long, had partners in this coalition government, been serious about the intention of the management of MeECL to gradually hand it over to private parties,” the former Nongkrem legislator stated.

He said that it would also not have been necessary for private individuals and various NGOs to raise this issue, if constituents of the present ruling dispensation are serious and seized of the matter.