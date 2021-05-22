Bed occupancy crosses 75 pc in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, May 21: Owing to the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases across Meghalaya, the bed occupancy on Thursday rose to 75 per cent in the state. According to the official data, 750 COVID-designated beds are occupied out of a total 994 beds available across the 11 districts.

In East Khasi Hills, the situation is even worse as the bed occupancy has reached 87 per cent, with 627 beds occupied out of 721.

In Shillong Civil Hospital, only one bed is left vacant as 114 beds are already occupied out of 115. Ganesh Das Hospital has a total of 42 beds, with 40 beds in use while in Reid Provincial Chest (TB) Hospital, Shillong, 20 out of 24 beds are in use. In Bethany Hospital, out of 58 beds, 53 beds already occupied. In BSF Composite Hospital, Shillong, where a total of 30 beds are available, 12 are in use whereas Military Hospital has 18 beds of which nine are currently occupied.

NEIGHRIMS has 155 beds in total of which 136 are already occupied; Nazareth Hospital, Shillong has 100 beds in total of which 86 are occupied; Dr. H. Gordon Roberts Hospital has 50 beds, 46 of which are occupied; Supercare Hospital has 83 beds, of which 76 are in use while Woodland Hospital has 42 beds in total out of which 35 beds are occupied.

Children’s Hospital, Shillong is the only hospital with zero occupancy as all four COVID-19 designated beds are vacant.

Meanwhile, in West Khasi Hills, six beds are occupied out of 17 beds whereas South West Khasi Hills has six beds in total of which one is occupied. Ri Bhoi has 18 beds in total of which 14 are currently in use; East Jaintia Hills has 30 beds in all of which 11 are occupied; West Jaintia Hills has 98 beds, of which 47 are in use; West Garo Hills has 53 beds in total, 34 of which are already occupied while in South West Garo Hills, four out of eight beds are in use.

South Garo Hills has seven beds in total of which four are currently occupied. In East Garo Hills, two out of 28 beds are in use while in North Garo Hills, all eight COVID-19 designated beds are vacant.