Fatality toll up, cases subside marginally

SHILLONG, May 21: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on Meghalaya with the state recording its highest single-day death toll of 25 on Friday. The number of fatalities has crossed the 400-mark and now stands at 414.

Out of the 25 deaths, 15 were reported in East Khasi Hills, six in West Jaintia Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills, North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. A nine-month-old infant from West Jaintia Hills succumbed to COVID-19 at the Maternity & Child Hospital, Jowai.

The number of fresh cases came down from the record high of 1,183 on Thursday. With 828 fresh cases reported on Friday, the active tally in the state now stands just shy of the 7,000-mark at 6,861.

What is quite alarming is that in the last five days, the state has recorded 4,423 fresh cases and 94 deaths, 69 of which have been reported from East Khasi Hills alone (73% of the fatalities).

The district, which is the epicentre of the second wave of the pandemic, has recorded 2,636 COVID cases this week alone, accounting for 60% of the total caseload.

Out of the 828 new cases detected on Friday, 392 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 170 in Ri Bhoi, 79 in West Jaintia Hills, 59 in West Garo Hills, 35 in South West Garo Hills, 27 in East Jaintia Hills, 19 each in East Garo Hills and North Garo Hills, 12 in West Khasi Hills, nine in South Garo Hills and seven in South West Khasi Hills.

With 419 recoveries on Friday, the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state now stands at 20,480. 2,002 persons have recovered in the state in the last five days.