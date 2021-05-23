Bolster COVID preparedness: CM to NGH authorities

TURA, May 22: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has directed the authorities in North Garo Hills to augment COVID-19 preparedness as cases in the district continue to see a rise, albeit at a slow pace.

The chief minister, while reviewing the preparedness of the district, said, “Have directed the authorities to increase 40 beds in Resubelpara CHC for dealing with COVID-19 cases. Have also directed the authorities to look for a suitable location for setting up 150 beds to deal with COVID-19 cases.”

Conrad was accompanied by officials from the district administration, Health department and Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira.

During the inspection of the Resubelpara CHC, Conrad informed that a 150 litre per minute oxygen plant will be set up there, which will support 15 beds with high-flow oxygen.

Although COVID-19 cases were not high in North Garo Hills, all necessary arrangements will be put in place to deal with any eventuality, the chief minister assured.

He also directed the local health authorities to set up three beds in the ICU to deal with COVID-19 cases.

The chief minister also informed that additional 150 oxygen cylinders will be allocated for the district.

It may be mentioned that Resubelpara CHC has 84 B-type cylinders, 15 D-type cylinders and 15 oxygen concentrators at present.

A review meeting was also held later, during which the authorities requested the chief minister to consider their request for additional manpower including nurses and technical staff. They also requested Conrad to provide an ambulance each for Manikanj PHC and Damas PHC.