Slot-booking for vaccination today in state

SHILLONG, May 22: The booking of slots in Meghalaya for COVID-19 vaccination in the age group of 18-44 years will once again be available on Sunday from 12 noon onwards.

The slots can be booked at www.cowin.gov.in.

It may be mentioned that people earlier were faced with hurdles while booking the slot on the website with many failing to successfully do the same.

Coupled with this has been the rush among Meghalayans as the slots are booked in a flash.

The positive outlook to it is that the race against time bears witness to the positive response by the people aged 18-44 years to the government’s call for vaccination.

Earlier, some groups had even urged the state government to not make online registration mandatory for vaccination, arguing that as health is a state subject, this can be easily done under the constitutional arrangement.

It is learnt that state government has asked the Centre to simplify the process of registration for vaccination in Meghalaya as many are unable to register themselves through CoWIN.

Celebration appeal

The Shillong Buddhist Association has appealed to one and all to celebrate Buddha Jayanti, which falls on Wednesday, at their respective homes.

The appeal comes amid the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya.

Donation

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), Meghalaya branch, on Saturday donated 20 pulse oximeters to the Health department for use in the community corona care centres in Shillong.

The IAP, Meghalaya branch, led by its president Dr Hunsi Giri, handed over the pulse oximeters to Health Minister, AL Hek.

Dr Giri also assured the IAP’s support to the state government in the time of crisis.

It may be mentioned that the members of the organisation have also volunteered to provide special consultation to the inmates of 52 child care institutions in Meghalaya.