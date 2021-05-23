Where there is a Smile, there is a Way!

Shillong-based model, Barnana Dutta Choudhury (also known as Tapasya among her friends) recalls being a simple and shy kid. As time passed, her interest in fashion grew. Back in 2016, watching Femina Miss India contest on Colours TV, made her curious. She wanted to try it out.

It all happened suddenly and she wanted to represent her country on a big platform. She remembers how she would take part in fancy dress competitions in her school. “I would dress up as a cobbler or a teacher but never a beauty queen.”

Barnana credits her mother for her success; she pushed her daughter to pursue her dreams. Being an under-confident kid made her unsure. In 2017, her mentor, pageant-groomer, Preeti Thapa, persuaded her to take part in auditions. “My mother accompanied me to the Miss Jewel Queen contest, that was held in Manipur. To my surprise, I cracked the audition.”

This was her first pageant. Even though she did not win the title, she won the sub-title, “Miss Beautiful Smile” in this contest.

Her mentor is an ex-model and pageant groomer who is a founder of her own beauty pageant, Miss Gorkha in 2018.

Speaking on the rigorous training, Barnana said, “We are groomed and prepared in a manner where we learn how to be presentable. It automatically builds our confidence.”

She further added, “For me, it was quite difficult. I was shy and introverted. I take time to open up or talk to people. With time, I have come out of this.”

She took part in Miss Luitporia Northeast contest in Assam. She never focused on the main title; rather, she was greedy for the “Miss Beautiful Smile” sub-title. Barnana did not win the main title but her dimpled smile won hearts; and bagged the sub-title in this category. Miss Brahmaputra Northeast contest followed next. Both of these contests were held in 2017. Preeti Thapa told her to focus on the main title this time. “To my surprise, there was no sub-title in this category and I reached the top five”, she said. She expected to find her name in the ‘Runner’s Up’ slot. Fate had a different plan – Choudhury won the main title.

She took a break from pageantry that lasted four years and focused on her academics, on the one side, and print modelling, on the other. She needed time to develop self-confidence and groom herself. On her hiatus, Barnana mentioned how her parents and mentor told her to explore more but she stuck to her decision. “Things have to be intuitive with me. It was important for me then to keep things in perspective.”

In this Lockdown, she took part in a virtual beauty contest titled, Mission Dreams Miss India Historic in 2021. She was the Second Runner’s Up and won the title, “Miss Divine Beauty”.

While people around her tend to be judgemental, she does not pay attention to the criticism. “As long as my parents support me, I don’t think I should be bothered by what others think of me. That, coupled with the incredible people who support me, is all that matters.”

A Day in the Life of a Model

Barnana finds the backstage exciting. “It is a wonderful experience to observe how it all comes together. Anything can happen at the last moment. This organised chaos is fun.”

Her favourite quote – “Giving up is always an option, but never my choice” – has been a guiding motto.

During her break, people around her speculated that it would be permanent; that she would not do anything beyond the pageants, she took part in. She has proven them wrong and is now back with a bang. She is a finalist of Mission Dreams Miss India, 2021, scheduled to be held soon. She will go for the grooming session and experience. “I want to groom myself for Femina Miss India World, which is a big and influential platform.”

Apart from modelling, she is into Quilling, an ancient art form where designs are made out of paper. Its origins are debated. Some say it originated in ancient Egypt. Others argue that it grew during the Renaissance in Europe.

Barnana loves spending time with her pets. Currently, she is learning Hindustani Classical Music.

How the Stage Is

There is a prevailing stereotype that the pageant world is unhealthy – that women models are scheming because of the cut-throat competition. Barnana stressed on how this platform is evolving. She feels that pageantry made her more compassionate as a person.

It is not only about outer poise. For that to happen, one must have empathy. To learn is to listen.

“It showed me the broader picture. Girls come from different parts of the country. They have their unique stories. We learn about each other in the process. Get to know of their struggles. So many girls have no support from their family. Many women have done the entire pageant inside cars for fear of repercussions, if caught by their family. Listening to their stories has been a learning experience”, she said.



Her Team

Barnana credits her team for success. Her baby brother is constant support. “He’s the most exceptional talent manager I’ve ever met. He has been my right-hand man through it all. Although 12 years old, he has the brains and maturity of an adult, and the charm of an absolute gentleman.”

Lamoda Shillong provided her with some of the most beautiful outfits for the finale, as well as, for the official photo shoot. Shillong-based makeup artist, Ladeiti Sohlang and hairstylist, Ibandahun Rapsang created her look for the entire pageant period and the official photo shoot. Joicyl Ropmay and Shayan Nath helped with the makeover. Hrith Roy Choudhury and Brendon Khongphai helped her with the Introductory video. “Their patience with me was truly commendable.”, she added.

Czone Pro productions helped her in shooting the “Beauty with a Purpose” Project. Her mentor Preeti Thapa has been on her side throughout her journey, be it weathering, stormy rains or freezing shoots.

Message to Women

Barnana wants ambitious women to follow their dreams, despite the odds. “Fight for your passion, step out of your comfort zone, face the world, be strong and never give up.”

Sunday Shillong wishes Barnana Dutta Choudhury all the best in her journey ahead.