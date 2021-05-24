Over 5 lakh COVID tests conducted in state

SHILLONG, May 23: The state government has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests across the state as it continued with the fight against the pandemic.

India, on the other hand, set a new record with more than 21.23 lakh tests, conducted in the last 24 hours. This is the fifth successive day when over 20 lakh tests were conducted in the country.

As per the dashboard of Meghalaya government, altogether 5,36,905 tests, including 1,61,057 RT-PCR, 11,326 CBNAAT, 20,771 TRUENAT and 3,43,751 antigen, have been conducted in the state so far.

Altogether 2,14,214 tests have been conducted in East Khasi Hills, which is the highest among districts. East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts account for majority of the active cases.

In West Garo Hills, 59,685 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic while South West Khasi Hills has had the least number of the tests at 5,692.

In East Jaintia Hills district, 28,917 samples have been tested while in West Khasi Hills, 20,955 tests have been done so far.

The state government ramped up testing in the past month with 90,926 samples being collected.

During the period, nearly 40,000 tests were conducted in East Khasi Hills district while over 10,000 tests were conducted in Ri Bhoi district.

The officials of the Health department said since a detailed contact-tracing of positive patients is being done, a number of positive cases are being reported.