State to get 10,000 vials of Remdesivir

SHILLONG, May 23: The Centre has allocated 22.17 lakh vials of Remdesivir to all states/UTs of which 10,000 vials have been marked for Meghalaya.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday informed that Meghalaya will get 8,000 vials of Mylan Remdesivir and 2000 vials of Dr. Reddy’s Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that is being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Due to its high demand, it is not easily available in the market.

Remdesivir is an injectable drug that prevents replication of a virus. It was manufactured in 2014 to treat Ebola, and has since been used to treat SARS and MERS. In 2020, it was repurposed for COVID-19 treatment.