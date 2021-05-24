CM pats last rites volunteers

SHILLONG, May 23: With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to rule the roost, a group of volunteers in the state are making sure the victims get respectful cremation/burial.

The Civil Defence Volunteers, working in tandem with the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB), have received accolades from several quarters for ensuring that people dying of COVID-19 and their families are helped during these tough times.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Sunday lauded the volunteers, who are assisting the SMB in ensuing respectful and safe cremation/burial for the deceased.

“They are helping families and communities to deal with the trauma of losing loved ones to the pandemic. We thank them for standing by the families and supporting them during these difficult times,” Sangma said.

The volunteers have been trained by the SMB.

On its Facebook page, the office of Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills wrote, “If you are a community/church volunteer or work for other organizations, you can help your neighbourhood/locality deal with Covid deaths by volunteering to help. Get in touch with your zone representatives to know more. And just a reminder – wear your masks and respect all COVID-19 protocol.”

An official of the SMB said the volunteers are helping the Board at the initiative of the office of the DC. Around 16 of them have joined so far. The SMB has four teams which help in the cremation/burial of the COVID deceased. The Board deploys the volunteers with the teams.

As more and more people are dying, the pressure on these teams has also increased. They are required to cremate/bury around 10-12 bodies every day. Between May 16 and May 23, altogether 99 bodies were cremated and buried under the supervision of the Board.