Confirmed COVID-19 cases breach 30K-mark

SHILLONG, May 24: With 811 new cases and a record 679 recoveries, Meghalaya crossed two milestones on Monday in the course of its fight against the deadly COVID-19.

The 811 fresh cases took the confirmed tally of COVID-19 in the state past the 30,000-mark and now stands at 30,492, while the active tally has shot up to 7,788.

24 people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 483.

The number of people cured or discharged stands at 22,221.

17 deaths were reported in East Khasi Hills, three in West Jaintia Hills, two in West Khasi Hills and one each in West Garo Hills and East Jaintia Hills in the past 24 hours.

Among the fresh cases, 559 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 103 in Ri Bhoi, 77 in West Jaintia Hills, 22 in East Jaintia Hills, 21 in West Garo Hills, 10 in North Garo Hills, six in South West Garo Hills, five in East Garo Hills and four each in West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

East Khasi Hills now has 4292 active cases followed by 1,187 in Ri Bhoi.

On the new recoveries, 425 were in East Khasi Hills, 98 in Ri Bhoi, 44 in West Garo Hills, 39 in West Jaintia Hills, 23 in West Khasi Hills, 21 in East Jaintia Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, six in East Garo Hills, three in South West Khasi Hills and one in North Garo Hills.