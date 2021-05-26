Cyclone Yaas: NDRF deploys 113 teams in 5 states, UT

NEW DELHI, May 26 : The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 113 teams in five states and a UT as part of its preparation and response to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas’– the highest ever such deployment in the rescue operation.

These teams have been deployed in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar Island.

Of the total teams, 104 are deployed on the ground while nine self-contained teams are on high alert within the states to tackle the situation as Cyclone ‘Yaas’ (pronounced as ‘Yass’) has completed its landfall and weakened from “very severe” cyclonic storm into “severe cyclonic” storm.

“These NDRF teams are constantly carrying out rescue and restoration work post cyclone in coordination with state and district administration,” the NDRF said in a statement.

As the cyclone hit, rainfall in the region has led to inundation of low-lying areas, it said, adding many trapped persons were rescued by the NDRF including an infant with other three family members who were rescued after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Odisha.

Besides, the NDRF said, hundreds of stranded people were also rescued in the state of West Bengal.

“Three persons were also saved from drowning. NDRF has evacuated thousands of people to safer places in close coordination with local administration in both the states,” said the statement.

“Rescue operations are still continuing as large number of trees and electric poles are uprooted after the cyclone hit the land. Deployed teams are removing them from roads to keep communication lines clear and still this process is on. Rescuers are making all out efforts to bring normalcy in the areas.”

Director General NDRF Satya Narayan Pradhan has urged people to restrict their movement “till the situation becomes normal and take proper precautionary measures while returning to their homes”.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cyclone ‘Yaas’, which is crossing between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, made its landfall around 9 a.m. and weakened after three hours.

The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours.