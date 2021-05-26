9 serious Covid patients discharged after full recovery in Tura

TURA, May 26: The fight against the pandemic which has been taking lives almost every day in the region appears to be finally leaning towards a win on the side of the medics, with Wednesday being a kind of red letter day for medical staff in Tura following the discharge of nine patients who were previously critical and under oxygen support inside the Covid ward.

Six men and three women, all in the age group of 40s’ and 50s’ were cleared to head home by the medical team of the hospital having completely recovered. One of the patients hailed from North Garo Hills while the others are from Tura.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh these patients were in Category C of the disease which is “Severe Symptomatic and requiring oxygen support”.

The ongoing covid curfew with widespread restrictions for the past five days appears to be working as the number of infections previously detected across multiple localities has begun to scale down to a handful of clusters.

Another positive side to the situation has been no deaths from the disease for the past three days in the region.