Report sought on high costs in city’s pvt hospitals

SHILLONG, May 25: The state government has asked the Health department to come up with a detailed report on how much a COVID-19 patient and his or her family spends for treatment in the private hospitals.

“We will take a final call on easing the difficulties faced by the COVID-19 patients and their families due to the high cost of treatment in the private hospitals after receiving of the report sought within 48 hours,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters after the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday.

Asserting that the government stands by the families suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the Health department has been asked to find a solution to reduce the financial burden of positive patients in private hospitals. According to him, the cost of treatment will depend on the severity of the case at the time of admission to a hospital.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the Health department has been asked to get back within 48 hours on the plight of the families after the death of a COVID-19 patient.

“We want to reach out to the families who have lost their near and dear ones due to this pandemic. We would try to help in whatever way we can,” he said.

The Director of Health Services (MI), Dr Aman War said he was informed by the management of the private hospitals that the minimum cost of treatment on the first day will be Rs 15,000 if a patient is admitted to the ICU.

“This is because several investigations are required at the time of admission. But the cost of treatment will come down on the following day. We will be examining these aspects,” he said.

On NEIGRIHMS asking each COVID-19 patient to deposit Rs 10,000 at the time of admission, Dr War said the institute’s director has clarified that the amount is for medicines delivered by the pharmacies to the respective ward.

“The cost of medicines is deducted from the amount deposited. Whatever remains is refunded when the patient is discharged,” Dr War said.

Meanwhile, MHIS State Manager, Sonata Dkhar informed that the insurance scheme has covered 866 cases of COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals in the city besides covering for 4,099 cases of COVID-19 testing.

An amount of Rs 2.11 crore has been cleared for beneficiaries to cover COVID-19 treatment costs while Rs 79 lakh has been cleared for the testing, the official informed.