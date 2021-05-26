Record 755 cured, death toll above 500

SHILLONG, May 25: Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded its biggest single-day recovery of 755 even as 19 deaths took the death toll past the 500-mark. The state also recorded 957 fresh cases taking that active tally to 7,971. The death toll has risen to 502, while the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 22,976.

Out of the 755 recoveries, 395 were recorded in East Khasi Hills, 91 each in East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills, 69 in Ri Bhoi, 36 in West Garo Hills, 34 in West Khasi Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, seven in South Garo Hills, six in North Garo Hills, four in South West Khasi Hills and three in East Garo Hills.

Out of the 957 fresh cases, 375 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 194 in Ri Bhoi, 90 in West Garo Hills, 89 in West Jaintia Hills, 58 in South West Garo Hills, 49 in East Jaintia Hills, 32 in East Garo Hills, 29 in West Khasi Hills, 21 in North Garo Hills and 20 in South Garo Hills.

After a gap of weeks, the number of recoveries in East Khasi Hills (395) was more than the number of fresh cases (375).

Out of the 19 deaths, 14 were reported in East Khasi Hills, two each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills and one in South Garo Hills.