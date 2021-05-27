Active tally surges past 8,000-mark

SHILLONG, May 26: The active COVID-19 tally has breached the 8,000-mark in Meghalaya with 846 fresh cases reported on Wednesday.

The recovery rate has also picked up with the state recording more than 700 recoveries for the second day on the trot. With 10 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the tally has now gone up to 512.

East Khasi Hills recorded eight deaths in the last 24 hours while East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills reported one fatality each.

Continuing the trend for the second day, the number of recoveries in East Khasi Hills was greater than the number of fresh cases.

Out of the 846 new cases on Wednesday, 527 cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, 84 in South West Khasi Hills, 72 in West Garo Hills, 43 South West Garo Hills, 36 in East Jaintia Hills, 23 in North Garo Hills, 19 each in East Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, 18 in Ri Bhoi and five in South Garo Hills. The active tally now stands at 8,055.

With the 752 recoveries on Wednesday, the number of people cured/discharged has risen to 23,728.