Class X, XII results likely in July

SHILLONG, May 26: The results of Class X and XII final exams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, are likely to be declared in the first week of July.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, DP Wahlang told The Shillong Times on Wednesday that the government is planning to declare the results tentatively in the first week of July.

He said the pending Class XII exams on two papers will be held as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves. He said holding the exams will not be a major issue since there are not many students. The exams were postponed as the government had clamped lockdown.

“The CBSE Class XII exam is yet to be held, so we will not be left stranded,” Wahlang said. Meanwhile, like last year, the students have been badly affected by the pandemic this year. The schools are using the online mode of teaching but the government had earlier maintained that it cannot replace classroom teaching. For a landlocked state like Meghalaya, the online mode of teaching is a major challenge due to mobile network issues.

Wahlang said these are trying times and the department is trying its best to ensure that the students are not left stranded in academic activities. At the same time, he said the department is ensuring that it does not indulge in any activity that will jeopardize their safety.