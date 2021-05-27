Drugs recovered, 2 peddlers held in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 27: Assam police recovered contraband narcotics drugs worth about Rs two lakh today and arrested two drug peddlers in a raid conducted at Nepali Mandir area under Paltan Bazar Police Station in the city.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had issued instructions to the police to get harsh on drug mafias and prevent drug abuse in the state.

Since then, Assam police have geared up operations against trade of contraband drugs through out the state.

Recently, raids were conducted in Dhing, Nagaon district and Mangaldai, Darrang District