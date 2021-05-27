Misinformation on COVID-19: Govt warns fake news peddlers

SHILLONG, May 26: The state government has cautioned people against sharing/spreading wrong information on COVID-19 and warned of stringent action against any violator under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Stating that the government is taking a serious note of the attempt by a section of people to create confusion in the minds of the people on the pandemic, Health Minister AL Hek said, “I urge the people not to be misled by misleading information on COVID-19. If they think these observations of medical experts are false then these people should not go for X-Rays or MRI scans in future.”

“These people should also stop visiting the hospitals for treatment if they do not believe that COVID-19 is real,” he added.

Hek’s comments comes in the wake of social media posts by unidentified people under the banner of KEIÑNOH YNNAI LONG MRAW urging people to come out in large numbers for a rally to the Secretariat to condemn the restrictions and lockdown imposed on the people by the government in violation of their fundamental rights.

The group, in an unsigned statement to media houses on Tuesday, condemned the police department for summoning the leaders of different pressure groups.

According to this group, the leaders of the pressure groups had only endorsed their campaign to unearth COVID-19 as a fake thing as it is only a ploy by the government to make money.

Claiming that the group was constituted as per Article 19 of the Constitution of India, they urged the state government and the police department to refrain from threatening anyone since they are all citizens of a free country.

“The government should not force people either to take the vaccine or go for the COVID-19 test,” they stated.

The group also made it clear that they would go ahead with their programme on June 1 but they would not force anyone to join them.