Govt to organise special prayer prog on May 30

SHILONG, May 26: The state government has decided to organise a special prayer session by citizens at 12 noon on May 30.

Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday informed that he had proposed the suggestion of organising special prayers which was accepted by the chief minister.

Hek urged citizens, irrespective of their religion, to take part in the special prayer from the confines of their homes.

“We need to pray for the departed souls who died of COVID-19 and also for early recovery of those who are infected by the virus,” the minister said.

Hek informed that the Directorate of Information and Public Relation has been asked to circulate the message for the information of all citizens.