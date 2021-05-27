Rahul pays tributes to Nehru on his death anniversary

NEW DELHI, May 27: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 57th death anniversary.

“Evil unchecked grows, evil tolerated poisons the whole system. Remembering the wise words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary,” he said in a tweet.

Nehru was the first Prime Minister of independent India. He passed away on May 27, 1964 at the age of 74 in Delhi following a heart attack.

He was fondly called as ‘Chacha Nehru’ by children. His birthday on November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day every year.

IANS