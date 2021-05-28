COVID scare: Meghalaya extends lockdown in EKH till 5 AM on June 7

SHILLONG, May 28: Meghalaya Government in its review meeting held today decided to extend the total lockdown in East Khasi Hills till 5 am of June 7 with some relaxations.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that some relaxations would be put in place during the extended total lockdown.

He said that Deputy Commissioner would ensure availability of essential commodities in all the localities of East Khasi Hills.

The state government in its review meeting also decided to extend the imposition containment measures throughout the State till further orders.

Deputy Chief Minister informed that the contain measures were supposed to be withdrawn on May 31 as per the earlier order.

Some decision taken in today’s meeting :

1. Containment Measures will be extended from 31st May till further order.

A. Political, Religious, Social etc.

B. Entry of Tourist from outside.

C. Sports..

Not allowed..

D. Inter State movement restricted but not applicable to transit vehicle.

E. Export will be allowed with restrictions.

F. Authorise DC to impose restrictions in their district and also SDO Civil in their jurisdiction..

1. DC to regulate essential commodities and home delivery..

2. Inter-District movement restricted; Govt. Offices continue to remain closed; SBI Main Branch, Laitumkhrah to function with limited staff. All banks to open during 31 May and 1 June, 2021 for Govt Office transaction.

3. Hardware Store to open on need basis with prior permission from the DC..

4. Construction work with no labour movement to resume with permission from the DC.

5. Funeral Gatherings restricted to 10 persons with permission from the DC.

6.Weekend lockdown will also continue

Special prayer meeting on May 31. There will be ringing of bells in all the churches from 11.55 am till 12 noon and after this prayer meeting will start