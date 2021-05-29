Govt’s vax management, export decision unpopular in rural areas

NEW DELHI, May 29: The Covid-19 second wave, since April, overwhelmed the health care system, leading to short supply of medical oxygen, essential drugs and left many people struggling to get hospital beds for their treatment. The worries of people were also multiplied, due to the severe shortage of vaccines amid the deadly second wave and warning of a looming third wave.

The devastation caused by this deadly viral infection, has also impacted the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government with regard to the Covid vaccine management adopted to combat the lethal virus, along with its decision to export vaccines to needy countries amid the pandemic.

According to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card, 44.9 per cent people, both in urban and rural areas, think that the Modi government has appropriately handled the Covid vaccine management amid the pandemic. Breaking down this number reveals that 50.6 per cent people in urban areas are of the opinion that the government has properly handled the Covid vaccine, while 42.4 per cent in rural areas also think in the similar way.

But 46.5 per cent people in rural areas think the government did not appropriately handle the Covid vaccine management, which assumes significance in the backdrop of reports stating the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic affected the rural areas on a much larger scale, in comparison with the first wave last year. Even according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the virus making in-roads in rural areas of the country, is a big concern.

43.9 per cent people both in urban and rural areas think the government did not appropriately handle the Covid vaccine. 11. 2 per cent people in urban areas could not say anything on handling of Covid vaccine management by the government.

Many political leaders have hit out at the Centre over its decision to export Covid vaccines to other countries, instead of prioritising inoculating its own citizens. According to the CVoter-ABP News survey, 47.9 per cent people, in both urban and rural areas, seem to agree with the Modi government’s decision to export Covid vaccines. This includes 54.5 per cent people in urban areas and 45.1 per cent in rural areas, which do not see any fault in the government’s decision to export vaccine.

However, 34.5 per cent people, which includes 29 per cent urban and 36.9 per cent rural, did not agree with government’s decision to export vaccines. People who had nothing to say on this policy decision were 17.5 per cent, which includes 16.5 per cent in urban areas and 18 per cent in rural areas.

The sample size for the survey was 12070 and it was conducted between May 23-27.