Sivasagar DC facilitates prompt vaccination for visually impaired

GUWAHATI, May 29: A 26-year-old visually impaired person from Demow Revenue Circle in Sivasagar district of Assam has been facilitated vaccination against COVID19 at the prompt intervention of Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner Bishnu Kamal Bora.

The visually impaired, Debo Narayan who hails from Raisai under Demow Revenue Circle, being unable to get his name registered in the government website for COVID vaccination called up the Deputy Commissioner seeking his help so that he may get the vaccine dose at the earliest.

The Deputy Commissioner, realising the plight of the hapless person, immediately instructed Demow Revenue Circle Officer, Phyllis Hrangchal to accord priority to him in the next session of vaccination.

Accordingly, necessary arrangements were made, his name was registered for vaccination through the specified government of India portal. The person was vaccinated today at Demow Public Hall.

Debo Narayan has very gratefully appreciated the empathy shown to him by the Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officials of the district and Demow Revenue Circle.