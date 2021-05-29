Govt will try its best to help GHADC : Conrad Sangma

SHILLONG: The non-payment of salary of GHADC employees for years continues to pose challenges for the MDA Government in the state and everybody in GHADC is looking for an answer as to when this long pending issue would be finally resolved.

A meeting was convened on Saturday to discuss the long-pending issues which was also attended by the CEM, Deputy CEM, finance department officials and even Chief Secretary.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the Government would give whatever financial support is possible. He said the GHADC was preparing the letter and based on that, different departments will take decisions

“All need to understand that council is an autonomous body and its entire working and finance are independent. Councils are not linked directly to the Government and the council will have to resolve the issues but we are there to support them,” Sangma said

It is said that the employees of the council have not received their salaries for over 3 years which is the bone of contention between the employees and the Executive Committee

The MDCs of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) just a few days back had written to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the council Benedic R. Marak to address issues related to pending salaries of the employees including tied grants etc.

Earlier, Chief Minister also called upon the employees and the Executive Committee to work together saying it is a good opportunity to change and find a solution to the problems even as he maintained that the new EC was working hard to find a solution to the issues

The GHADC recently saw a ruckus that broke out on the Council premises on Thursday after hordes of angry employees reportedly prevented vehicles of officials from leaving the Council premises after work causing a stand-off in which one protestor sustained bruises leading to stone pelting and damage to vehicles.

According to Chief Minister, as per the information, there was a crowd and vehicle was trying to move and the vehicle hit somebody following which a misunderstanding took place even as he added that he cannot certify the details as he is awaiting an official report from West Garo Hills SP.

Stating that incidents like these can be avoided, the Chief Minister said that the people who have issues can make the council and Government known about their issues but they should not stop the work from taking place.

“ Some people would like to work and if you want to show your stand there is a time and place but stopping the work of the council is not appropriate. It is only by working that we will find a solution to this,” he said