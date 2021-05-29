India to vaccinate all citizens by December: Javadekar

NEW DELHI, May 28: Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that India will vaccinate all its people against COVID-19 by December 2021 and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly doing politics over vaccines.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi pointed out that only three per cent of the country’s population have been vaccinated since the vaccination drive began on January 16.

“The Health Ministry last week explained the framework of the administration of 216 crore vaccine doses by December 2021. It means 108 crore people will be vaccinated. It clearly mentioned the vaccines like Covaxin, Covishield, Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V and others for the purpose. So people should understand the immunization against COVID-19 will be completed before December 2021.” (ANI)