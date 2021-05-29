Special prayer on Sunday

SHILLONG, May 28: A special prayer meeting will be organised on Sunday at 12 noon to seek divine blessings for citizens afflicted by COVID-19.

Tynsong said that the prayer would begin with ringing of bells of different denominations and faith for five minutes from 11.55am. The ringing of bells in the respective places of worship would be allowed as per the practice of the different denominations.

“We urge people from all faiths and groups to take part in the special prayer at 12 noon,” he added.