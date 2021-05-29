Sports Snippets

Barça will go to court if punished for Super League role

Barcelona, May 28: Barcelona’s president pledged on Friday to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if UEFA punishes the club for its role in the would-be Super League competition. Of the dozen clubs which wanted to form the new breakaway league outside UEFA’s control, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still on board. The rest quickly abandoned the proposal amid a backlash by soccer authorities and fans. (AP)

AIBA, International Military Sports Council to collaborate

LAUSANNE, May 28: The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has entered into a “Convention of Collaboration” with the International Military Sports Council (CISM) under which the two bodies will conduct joint training camps and build an academy among other initiatives. The Convention of Collaboration was signed on Thursday and also includes a plan to open a museum. “This is a historical moment for us and the whole military world. Boxing helps to raise up each of us in the military, this is a part of the training of every soldier,” CISM President Colonel Herve Piccirillo said in a statement issued by AIBA. (PTI)

Gokulam Kerala extend Afghan midfielder Mukhammad’s contract

KOZHIKODE, May 28: Reigning I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC have extended the contract of Afghanistan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Friday. “I am glad to renew the contract with Gokulam Kerala FC. Last year it was a memorable experience for me to be with the Malabarians. We want to win more titles in the upcoming year, and I hope we will have another superb season ahead,” said Mukhammad in a press release issued by the club. Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was happy with the development. (PTI)

Adiga elected to IAU Council

New Delhi, May 28: India’s Nagraj Adiga has been elected as the Asia-Oceania representative at the 2021 International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) Congress. The Congress was held virtually on May 22 and 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the Asia-Oceania representative, voting was held over a 24-hour period on where a total of 10 countries from Asia and Oceania region casted their votes online, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a statement. Adiga, who was nominated AFI, won by a margin of 7-3 against South Korea’s Gilsoo Park. (PTI)

Marin doubtful for Tokyo Games

New Delhi, May 28: Reigning Olympic champion shuttler Carolina Marin on Friday suffered a freak knee injury during training, leaving her doubtful for the Tokyo Games which begins in the Japanese capital on July 23. According to Spanish sports media Marca, the Rio 2016 Games women’s singles champion felt knee discomfort during training. As per the report, the doctors conducted a number of tests on Marin, after which they came to the conclusion that the champion shuttler suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury on her left knee. (AP)