EKH DC permits trading of broomsticks, bay leaves

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has allowed trading of broomsticks and bay leaves at the Wholesalers Regulated Market in Mawiong. In a statement, the DC said that the aforesaid market will be allowed to function from May 31 to June 7 between 5 am and 2 pm.

The DC has also directed the Director of Agriculture to ensure that the identified traders, wholesalers and farmers/growers are intimated about this.

“The Department of Agriculture shall make necessary arrangements along with concerned groups for space allocation, entry-exit points, parking space, etc,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, individual buyers and vendors will not be permitted in the market.

Opening of shops

In a separate order, the DC has also notified the names of shops that will be allowed to function on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 am and 3 pm.

The shops that have been allowed to function include Veritas Trading Agency at Umsohsun, Iaijop Enterprise at Umsohsun and Mawlai Nongkwar, M/s Stanley Roy Construction at Mawlai GS Road and Garikhana, North Eastern Agency at Dymmiew, GS Road, M/s Phira Enterprise at MUDA Complex, Garikhana, and Premier Feed Rapsang & Co. at Jaiaw Lansning, GS Road.