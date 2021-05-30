Not disappointed over prefab centre decision’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: Health Minister AL Hek has rejected speculations that he was being sidelined on the issue of construction of two prefab COVID centres in the state.

Making it clear that he was not disappointed over the government’s decision to go ahead with the construction of the two prefab centres in Shillong and Tura, Hek said, “It was my personal view that the temporary structures would have to be demolished and hence I had suggested that the fund may be used to strengthen the existing health infrastructure.”

“Each and every minister is doing the job assigned to them. So there is no question of being sidelined,” he asserted.

Speaking on the government move to provide accommodation to around 277 health workers in 15 hotels in the city, Hek said most of them were unwilling to return home after performing COVID-19 duties. “Safety of our frontline workers has remained our priority,” Hek added.