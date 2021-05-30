Only 6% reported major side-effects, sickness after Covid vax

New Delhi: Amid reports of side effects after vaccination, a poll now shows that only six per cent of vaccinated candidates reported severe side-effects or sickness after being administered the Covid shots.

The IANS C-Voter Covid tracker also found 33.6 per cent respondents reported little side-effects or sick, while 57.2 per cent had no side-effects or fall ill after the vaccine doses.

About 3.2 per cent respondents said that they did not know or couldn’t say whether they felt any side-effects or got sick after getting vaccinated.

About 32.2 per cent respondents did not know which Covid vaccine shots they got.

While 44.6 per cent respondents received doses of Covishield and 23.3 percent received Covaxine.

About 56,685 respondents were surveyed from January 1 to May 27 this years.

This survey is based on CATI interviews of adult (aged over 18) respondents across all segments covering all 542 Lok Sabha segments. Margin of error is plus minus three per cent at State level and plus minus five per cent at regional level. Data weighted to the known Census profile, including Gender, Age, Education, Rural or Urban, Religion and Caste apart from the voting recalls for last Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. (IANS)