71% show faith in Covid vaccines

New Delhi : Amid a raging second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, over 71 per cent people in India have expressed faith in effectiveness of the vaccination drives undertaken to arrest the surge.

Of them, 48.1 per cent people said they strongly believe the Covid vaccines will be effective, while 23.8 per cent just agreed.

The IANS-CVoter Covid surevy was conducted between January 1 to May 27 with total of 56,685 participants.

A total of 10.8 per cent questioned the “effectiveness” the vaccines. (IANS)