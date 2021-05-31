6 labourers from Assam suspected to be trapped in EJH mine

GUWAHATI, May 31: At least labourers from Assam were suspected to be trapped in a rat-hole coal mine in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya bordering South Assam.

The Superintendent of Police of Cachar district in South Assam Vaibhab Nimbolkar Chandrakant informed they were awaiting confirmation about the suspected mine tragedy from Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Police have tweeted, “Information has emanated from SP Silchar that 6 persons from Assam are trapped in a coal mine in EJ Hills.

“The mine has been identified at Sutunga interior, under umplemg AD camp and search operations are on. SP @ejhpolice and IG (L&O) are at the suspected PO.”