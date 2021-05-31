DC prohibits gathering on GHADC premises

TURA, May 30: In the backdrop of chaos that ensued at the GHADC recently, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh in an effort to prevent the disruption of normal life on Sunday strictly prohibited all forms of gathering at the premises as well as obstruction to the movement of GHADC officials with immediate effect.

The order issued in this regard by the deputy commissioner strictly warned against causing obstruction to the movement of GHADC elected members, officers, authorised staff, vehicles etc, carrying or concealment of sticks and other weapons and gathering of any persons or organisations within GHADC complex from William Point to Gandhi Park area.

As per the order, the alternate entry towards GHADC office from the route leading through the CEM’s official quarter will also be closed to disallow entry and exit until the situation returns to normaly.

Meanwhile, GHADC authorities have issued show cause to three leaders of the NGEA for allegedly violating their own organisation’s constitution as well as going against the interest of the GHADC.

The show-cause notice issued earlier on May 27 by Principal Secretary to the Executive Committee, HA Sangma, named NGEA president Senora Johny Arengh, secretary Brithen M Sangma and joint secretary Flaming B Marak. The show cause accused them of allowing one Rakie Sangma, who is not a member of the association or an employee, to speak flaring words in support of their association on May 26. It also alleged that Sangma has been reported to be politically affiliated.

It directed the leaders to give satisfactory reply to the said allegations within five days of the receipt of the notice failing which, it warned of initiating necessary legal action as per the provisions of law.

Meanwhile, reacting to the notice issued to them, the NGEA downplayed the charges and instead demanded the removal of Principal Secretary HA Sangma.

The organisation claimed that they were not doing anything wrong and only demanding what is rightfully due to them and maintained that there is nothing illegal about the public and any organisation coming to support them.