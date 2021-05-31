KHADC hits fund hurdle

SHILLONG, May 30: KHADC Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne on Sunday said they are still finding ways and means for earmarking some funds to the members of the district council (MDCs) to be able to help the people in their respective constituencies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have discussed this. But it is going to be very difficult since we cannot release our scheme like last year. We will require the approval of the high-level committee headed by the Chief Secretary,” he said.

Chyne said they are planning to write to the state government and the Chief Secretary to help the council during this time of crisis by approving the schemes the KHADC had submitted.

He declined to quantify the fund for each MDC since the amount to be earmarked for each constituency “will first need the high-level committee’s approval”.

Chyne said they had initially released Rs 10 lakh to all the MDCs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding they released another Rs 10 lakh later.

He clarified that the council does not have an MDC scheme like the one for an MLA.

“It is not a fund like the Special Rural Work Programme (SRWP) which has been sanctioned by the government for each MLA every year.The fund for the purpose has also been indicated in the state budget,” Chyne said.

He explained that the funds earmarked for the respective autonomous district councils are an award from the 15th Finance Commission.

“We can release the funds only after the schemes are approved by the high-level committee. But we cannot claim it is an MDC scheme. It is only a developmental programme in the respective constituencies,” he stated.