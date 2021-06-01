CBSE Class 12 Board Exam cancelled

NEW DELHI, June 1: There will be no exams this year for CBSE Class 12 students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, saying the decision was taken in the interest of students. The move comes in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there would be no compromise on this aspect,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. “Anxiety among students, parents and teachers, which must be put to an end…Students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation. All stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students,” it said.

The Prime Minister’s decision came at the end of a key meeting held today on the matter. The meeting was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Manoj Ahuja, besides other officials.

CBSE will now take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner, the PMO release said. Like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them as and when the situation becomes conducive.

(Courtesy:ndtv.com)