Local leader alleges plying of illegal vehicles in SGH

TURA, June 1: Social activist from South Garo Hills, Greneth M Sangma has alleged the plying of illegal trucks in South Garo Hills and urged the district’s Deputy Commissioner to conduct a surprise night visit to roads leading from the district for inspection of vehicles.

The order allowing trucks from other states which have been stranded since the Covid-19 lockdown was issued recently by the Deputy Commissioner in pursuance of the letter dated May 28 from the Home (Political) Department, Government of Meghalaya.

“Under such a situation like the present, generally essential goods, petroleum products, FCI, medical personnel, milk and water supply are allowed movement. Surprisingly, it has been noticed that all types of vehicles are plying in the district,” Greneth claimed.

According to Greneth, one such truck even has in possession with it a pass that reads, ‘For transportation of fish from Rongara to Dainadubi’. Greneth said that this was not possible since neither Rongara in South Garo Hills nor Dainadubi in North Garo Hills has a fish breeding centre and fish is brought to the region from either Bangladesh or Dudhnoi Market.

Stating that some misunderstanding may have taken place prior to the issuance of the order, Greneth urged the official to conduct a surprise inspection at night on the vehicles.