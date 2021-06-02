72 hrs after mine calamity rescue ops yet to begin

SHILLONG, June 1: Two days after five labourers were trapped and feared dead in a coal mine at Krem Ule under Umpleng Anti-Dacoity Camp in East Jaintia Hills, inclement weather and lack of pumps stood in the way for draining out water. Besides, there was no clarity about the actual number of persons trapped in the rat-hole mine.

The rescue operations are, however, expected to begin on Wednesday. By then at least 72 hours would have been lost since the dynamite blast triggered the flooding of the mines.

Addl. District Magistrate, MS Sangma has begun a magisterial inquiry into the accident.

“On Tuesday all efforts were made to refashion the cranes in which the miners go into the coal pits. Everything was tested but we completed the process by about 6 pm so it was too late to enter the mines. On Wednesday we hope to be able to complete the rescue operations by midday,” East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki told The Shillong Times.

In case the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which is on standby, is unable to find the miners then we will have to call on the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). When asked if the water pumps given by Kirloskar in the 2018 mining tragedy at Ksan were not available, Kharmalki said those pumps have all been returned to Kirloskar.

When asked how many miners were trapped inside, Kharmalki said it was still in the realms of speculations and the exact number will be known only when complaints from relatives come in. According to one Silchar-based daily, the casualty figure was at least 14. However, the newspaper gave no details of the labourers involved.

Of the many hurdles in rescue mission, he said “The mines are 500 ft deep horizontally. On reaching the pits the miners then branch in all directions north, south, west, east so those who venture inside would have to have some expertise to negotiate these tricky rat holes.

The mine owner one Chyrmang is COVID positive and apparently his brother operates the mine, he said.

At the same time, the district police are on the hunt for the Sirdar of the mine where the incident reportedly occurred.

A police official informed that they were looking for the Sirdar who has gone underground after the incident. The Sirdar has been identified as Nizamuddin hails from Karimganj, Assam.

I. Mawlong, Executive Director, State Disaster Management Authority said that they were coordinating with 15 SDRF and seven Fire and Emergency Services personnel station at the spot.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla, in first official reaction to the tragedy categorically said that there was no evidence to indicate that illegal coal mining was taking place in the area. Dismissing reports of any illegal mining activity at the site, he said, “There is no crane at the site and without a crane it would be difficult for people to go inside the mine.”

According to Shylla, the government has positioned a State Disaster Response Force team, Police and Fire and Emergency Service personnel to rescue the labourers trapped in the mine but pumping of water from the flood mine shaft has begun. If there is a need, the government would rope in the National Disaster Response Force for rescue operations, he added.

“However, considering the inclement weather condition it would be next to impossible to pump out entire water accumulated inside,” Shylla said.

Asked about the frequent reports of illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills, the minister, who represents the Khliehriat constituency, said that the district is very vast and though police has been patrolling the areas, it is difficult for them to monitor far flung areas of the district.