Health minister orders inquiry into death of pregnant nurse

SHILLONG, June 1: Amidst allegations of negligence being raised against the hospital and the Health department, Health Minister, AL Hek, has directed the principal secretary of the department to institute an inquiry into the death of a 32-year-old pregnant staff nurse of Ganesh Das Hospital, Manisha Turnia, on Sunday.

“We will ensure that no injustice is meted out to our health workers and action will be taken against anyone found guilty,” Hek said.

The government has already sought a detailed report from the hospital amidst claims for violation of a May 17 government order to exempt pregnant women from attending office. Turnia was six and a half months pregnant at the time of her death.

It may be mentioned that Badaphun Rapsang, 28, a staff nurse working in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at NEIGRIHMS had also succumbed to COVID-19 recently.