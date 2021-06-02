Active cases fall as recoveries grow

SHILLONG, June 1: The COVID-19 curve in Meghalaya continues to flatten with the number of recoveries surpassing fresh cases for the fifth day in a row.

The state registered 467 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday whereas 760 patients recovered from the disease.

However, the state continues to record high number of deaths. 14 people succumbed to the infection on the day including 12 in East Khasi Hills and one each in South West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, taking the total number of fatalities to 592. The fatality rate in the state currently stands at 1.64%.

Out of 467 fresh cases, 257 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 67 in Ri Bhoi, 36 in West Garo Hills, 29 in South West Khasi Hills, 22 in West Jaintia Hills, 19 in South West Garo Hills, 12 in East Jaintia Hills, ten in West Khasi Hills, eight in North Garo Hills, four in South Garo Hills and three in East Garo Hills.

The new recoveries include 431 in East Khasi Hills, 162 in Ri Bhoi, 61 in West Garo Hills, 29 in West Jaintia Hills, 23 in South West Garo Hills, 19 in North Garo Hills, 14 in East Jaintia Hills, ten in West Khasi Hills, eight in East Garo Hills and three in South West Khasi Hills. With this, the total active cases in the state came down to 6,606.

Out of 36,065 confirmed cases in the state, 28,867 people have recuperated from the disease.

Presently, 1,211 patients are in institutional quarantine whereas 5,395 are in home isolation.

The state has carried out 5,78,167 tests so far out of which 5,42,102 have come out negative.

A total of 4,67,452 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far.