More vax doses by June 15: Hek

SHILLONG, June 1: Health Minister, AL Hek said the BJP national leaders have assured him that Meghalaya would be given substantial vaccine doses by June 15.

Hek told reporters on Tuesday that the BJP leaders had made the assurance during a recently-held video conference.

There is a huge response from people in the 18-44 years age group in Meghalaya to get vaccinated. However, the state does not have enough vaccines.

“It is true that people aged 18-44 years are coming forward in large numbers. We are trying our best to arrange the vaccines for them,” Hek said.

The demand is so high that many people from Shillong are even travelling to neighbouring districts to get vaccinated. It has come as a big relief for the state government which is trying hard to convince people aged above 45 years to take the vaccine shots.

Hek said the government will jointly take a call on whether or not to relax the ongoing lockdown in East Khasi Hills after reviewing the situation. He, however, asked people not to lower their guard as the cases have started falling in the district. He said they should continue following the COVID protocols even as he said the government is constantly monitoring the situation.

The number of active cases in the state is showing a declining trend for the past four to five days but casualties continue to remain a cause of concern. On an average, the state is recording over 10 deaths every day.