Mishap needs urgent probe: Mukul

SHILLONG, June 1: The Opposition Congress on Tuesday demanded an immediate independent inquiry into illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

“There should be a separate inquiry for Jaintia Hills, West Khasi Hills and Garo Hills. We will see that it happens and we will see that there is an independent inquiry in respect to illegal coal mining. We will ensure all the perpetrators of this crime do not go scot-free,” Leader of Opposition and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma told reporters at Jowai.

According to him, the illegalities taking place are against the interest of the state and the people.

Reacting to the coal mining mishap in East Jaintia Hills on Sunday, he said that it is still not clear how many people are trapped inside the mine.

“Precious lives have been lost in this mine disaster. We have been trying to prevail upon the government to crack the whip and stop all illegal mining. Unfortunately, the government has always been on denial mode whether it is outside or inside the House whenever we raised this issue,” Sangma said.

He pointed out that the reports made available clearly indicate that illegal coal mining is still going on without an end in sight.

Illegal mining paves the way for other illegal activities such as transportation and sale of coal, and vitiates the environment of the entire state, he said.

“We must put an end to this. The illegality of this scale cannot happen without the patronage of the people who are in authority. These are not unorganised illegal mining activities. These are being done by the usage of heavy machinery. These activities cannot escape the attention of the people in authorities,” the former chief minister said.

Stating that if the government lets these illegalities happen, no one can stop it unless the people decide to. He hoped the people will take a stand someday.

“Illegal coal mining is as bad as robbing the state. Where is all the illegal coal going? The revenue which could be accrued to the state exchequer is not coming,” he said.

Sangma said the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) have been deprived of their share of royalty on the mineral resources.

“The ADCs are not getting their dues and they are thus not able to fulfil their responsibilities as mandated by the Constitution,” he added.