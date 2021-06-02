Poisonous mushroom devours five of a family in WKH

NONGSTOIN, June 1: Tragedy struck a family in the remote Lumdam village of Mairang, West Khasi Hills after five members of the family died ingesting wild poisonous mushrooms.

The deceased includes the mother Smilinda Mawnai, 35, and four children – Konbenshon (14), Barisha (11), Storshon (8) and Stebenshon (4). The father is battling for his life at Shillong Civil Hospital. The eldest daughter, aged 16, has recovered while the youngest son, aged 2, did not consume the toxic dish.

Arlinroy Lyngdoh, headman of Lumdam locality where the fateful incident occurred, reported that the family of eight had consumed the wild mushroom with dry fish for dinner on May 25, and the next day seven members of the family were admitted to Holy Cross Hospital at Umbir after suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea.

Korbenshon died at the hospital on May 27, while Barisha passed away the next day. The mother and her two sons left the hospital to attend the last rites of her deceased children.

On May 29, their health deteriorated again after which they were advised to shift to Shillong Civil Hospital. Storshon died on the way to Shillong, while Smilinda died at the hospital on Sunday. Stebenshon breathed his last on Monday.