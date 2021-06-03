BJP, local bodies call on CEM to break deadlock

TURA, June 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tura has termed the imposition of Section 144 CrPC in the GHADC as a political ploy of the state government to suppress the employees from protesting in a democratic manner and maing demands for their rightful dues.

In a statement issued here, the party, while criticising the state government for its apathy towards the employees, also said that the new EC terming the protest by the NGEA as politically motivated is illogical as no political backup is required to demand for one’s own salaries.

“They are not demanding anything more than what they had worked for. So we urge you to release their salaries as per the new enhanced scale as already approved by the previous EC,” general secretary of the Tura City District Committee, Wolver Greham Danggo, said.

The party also claimed that the ongoing crisis in the GHADC was being allowed to drag on in order to bring in the Panchayati Raj system. It also hit out at BJP MDC Pramod Koch, who is part of the NPP-led EC, for being silent on the issue.

Meanwhile, the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on behalf of other collaborating organisations like the GSU, AYWO, Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) and the Pensioners’ Association has urged the authorities to explore ways and means to pay the salaries as demanded by the employees.

In their memorandum submitted to CEM Benedic R Marak, the forum said that the recent turn of events at the GHADC and videos of the same going viral had tarnished the image of the district council, which is the face of the indigenous people of Garo Hills.

Stating that the ongoing crisis in the GHADC needs to end immediately, the forum made an appeal for necessary measures to be taken while offering a solution of its own.

“We, being among the organisations invited by you on April 28 to discuss the issue, would like to appeal to you to find ways to clear the pending salaries as they are only demanding 12 months out of the three years’ salary. The rest can be paid in a phase manner for which a written assurance can be given to them,” the forum suggested.