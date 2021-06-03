Daily death count climbs again

SHILLONG, June 2: Meghalaya yet again reported more than 20 deaths despite witnessing a marginal rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. However, recoveries still surpassed the number of fresh infections as per official data, bringing the total active caseload down to 6,403.

As many as 532 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 711 patients recuperated from the disease.

Meghalaya’s death toll breached the 600-mark on Wednesday.

While 14 out of the 24 deaths were reported from East Khasi Hills alone, five were reported in West Jaintia Hills, two each in East Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills and one in Ri Bhoi. The death toll surged to 616 and case fatality rate also jumped to 1.68 per cent.

Out of 532 fresh COVID-19 cases, 201 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 90 in West Garo Hills, 64 in South West Garo Hills, 44 in Ri Bhoi, 38 in West Khasi Hills, 26 in South Garo Hills, 16 each in North Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, 15 in South West Khasi Hills, 14 in East Garo Hills and eight in East Jaintia Hills.

New recoveries include 320 in East Khasi Hills, 148 in Ri Bhoi, 65 in South Garo Hills, 43 in East Jaintia Hills, 39 in West Jaintia Hills, 27 in South West Khasi Hills, 20 in West Garo Hills, 18 in West Khasi Hills, 14 in South West Garo Hills, 11 in North Garo Hills and six in East Garo Hills.

To date, the state has recorded 36,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 29,578 people have recovered from the disease.

Currently, 1,138 COVID patients are under institutional quarantine whereas 5,265 are under home isolation.

A total of 4,69,349 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state so far.