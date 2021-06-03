GHADC crisis: Graduates’ body comes to employees’ aid

TURA, June 3: The call for an immediate solution to the ongoing crisis in the GHADC continues with the Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU) on Thursday joining in support of the agitating employees and urging the authorities to take necessary steps to end the stalemate.

In its memorandum submitted to GHADC CEM, Benedic R Marak, the union said that the ongoing crisis over pending salaries has brought the GHADC to a standstill resulting in immense loss as well as greatly affecting development works and services for the entire Garo Hills region.

According to the union, the untold misery of the employees and their families due to the non-payment of salaries is a matter of grave concern and the situation was depriving the future of the children of the employees. Stating that the demand by the NGEA for release of the pending salaries was legitimate, the union urged the elected members to be responsible and accountable for the sufferings of their employees.

Observing that the amount generated by the GHADC in the form of revenue in the last three years would be more than sufficient for the payment of one year’s employees’ salaries, the union urged that the amount earmarked for their salaries be used for the purpose and not for any other.

“The payment of employees salaries should be on priority basis and should not be kept pending as they are the workforce of the GHADC. We urged that the crisis which has gone beyond all limits be solved amicably at the earliest,” the union said.