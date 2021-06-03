Mukul terms COVID treatment facilities in Ri-Bhoi insufficient

NONGPOH, June 3: After taking stock of COVID treatment facilities at the Civil Hospital in Nongpoh and the MCH Hospital in Umran, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Meghalaya Assembly, Dr Mukul Sangma today commented that facilities available were not sufficient to save life of COVID patients.

“Today we visited the MCH hospital in Umran and the work is still on. Hopefully they should expedite the core process of finishing work on the infrastructure, but as of now it is not operational. The only facility which is available in Ri Bhoi District is only the Civil Hospital as far as treatment for Covid-19 patients are concerned.

“Now after having seen and after having collected all the inputs here pertaining to the facilities available here including the manpower, see the facility available here is not enough to save life. If these facilities would have been ramped up including the manpower, we could have saved more lives,” he said expressing cavern over high death rate of COVID patients in the range of 2.5 % to 3 % in the state.