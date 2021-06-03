NDRF team to begin rescue ops today

SHILLONG, June 2: Attempts to rescue five miners trapped in a remote coal mine in East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday proved futile without the help of expert divers who are likely to get into action on Thursday, over 100 hours after the tragedy unfolded.

The rescue operations will be spearheaded by a team of divers belonging to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which is expected to reach the spot on Thursday. The accident site is located between Nongkhlieh and Lamyrsiang villages, around 20 km from Khliehriat.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, E. Kharmalki disclosed that a rescue team had descended to the bottom of the vertical coal pit on an iron basket attached to a crane but there was no sign of any miner. “The miners could have been trapped in any of the smaller horizontal pits dug to extract coal,” the DC said.

With the mine being flooded, the rescue team is unlikely to find any survivors, knowledgeable circles said. Any attempt to retrieve the bodies would require the water to be pumped out first. The mine goes down to a vertical depth of 500 feet deep of which 152 feet is filled with water, officials at the site said.

Though five persons are believed to be trapped inside the mine, unconfirmed reports have said that the number could be higher. So far, five families have filed missing reports in connection with the incident.

Director of State Disaster Management Authority, I. Mawlong on Wednesday said that the Assistant Commandant of the NDRF reached Khliehriat on Wednesday and his crack team of NDRF personnel will reach the location on Thursday. “We are hopeful that the rescue operations will begin on Thursday once they reach the site,” Mawlong added.

SDRF and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel deployed at the site will assist the NDRF in the rescue attempt.

Meanwhile, the East Jaintia Hills Police have issued a wanted notice and are on the lookout for Nizam Uddin, a resident of Karimganj and Sirdar of the coal mine, who is on the run.

Police had detained the mine owner, Rightful Chyrmang of Sutnga village, but are yet to question him as he has tested positive for COVID-19.