Assam extends COVID curfew; timing relaxed by an hour

GUWAHATI, June 4: The COVID-triggered curfew in Assam has been extended from 5am of June 6, 2021 till 5am of June 16, 2021, even as there has been a one-hour relaxation in the wake of a reduction in daily infections and declining positivity rate in the state.

The partially modified order of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday stated that the curfew in both urban and rural areas of the state will be uniformly applicable across the state with effect from 5am of June 6 till 5am of June 16, 2021.

“There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 1pm to 5am of next day (during the curfew period),” the order stated.

According to the earlier order (May 25, 2021), curfew took effect from 12 noon to 5am the next day.

“All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 12 noon on all days. Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only up to 12 noon,” the latest order stated.

All offices, both government and non-government, shall remain closed till June 15, 2021.

All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall continue to remain suspended during the period. Such movement was temporarily suspended for 15 days from May 21, 2021 in the wake of a spike in COVID cases across the districts and in a bid to reduce the positive cases coming from outside a district.

The other restrictions, including the odd-even formula of plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, etc, shall continue to remain in force.

“The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed and observed that though the number of COVID-19 patients and the positivity rate is declining, the situation is still precarious, for which, adequate containment measures for both urban and rural areas are still necessary,” the order stated.

On Friday, the state reported 4548 COVID-19 positive cases after 1, 23,593 tests were done. The positivity rate has declined to 3.68 percent.