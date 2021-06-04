Assam to regulate overloaded coal trucks along inter-state border

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state transport department to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) outlining detailed restrictive measures to regulate the movement of coal trucks through the inter-state border.

Sarma held a meeting with police, transport and tax department officials at his office conference room at Janata Bhawan here on Friday with a view to ensure compliance of the Supreme Court judgment on movement of overloaded coal trucks.

The chief minister, while referring to the judgment of the apex court and large-scale public complaints against the movement of overloaded coal trucks, stressed on coordinated efforts of the three departments with focus on transparency and restrictions to stop such illegal activities.

Assam director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Special DGP G.P Singh; additional DGP Hiren Nath; principal secretary to chief minister, Samir Kumar Sinha; principal secretary to transport department, KK Dwivedi; commissioner of transport Adil Khan, commissioner of tax, Rakesh Agarwala and other senior officials were present in the meeting.