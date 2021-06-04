Two Tura localities declared containment zones  

TURA, June 4: Two localities from Tura under Matchakolgre Urban Primary Health Centre were on Friday declared containment zones after a number of Covid-19 cases were detected from the two localities.

While a total of 25 positive cases were detected from Matchakolgre locality, another 11 positive cases were found from Nikwatgre locality in the same area.

The order for the containment of the two localities was immediately issued by West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner Ram Singh to restrict unregulated entry and exit of people as well as for contact tracing.

“The two localities under Matchakolgre Urban PHC Tura have been notified as containment zones due to a cluster of positive cases detected today. Contact tracing will follow in these localities with the help of development committees,” West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh informed.